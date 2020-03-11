Tipp priest awaiting official health advice before changing normal funeral procedures

A Tipperary priest says he’ll proceed with normal funeral protocols until national health advice states otherwise.

Father Iggy O’Donovan of Fethard has been responding to advice by the Irish Association of Funeral Directors, which stated that those who may die from Covid-19 should be immediately buried or cremated, or have their funerals postponed.

The proposals have come under criticism from some in the industry, and health authorities are not backing such measures at the moment.





Speaking on Tipp Today, Fr O’Donovan believed it’s too soon to be making such proposals.

Listen here for more: