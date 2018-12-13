Tipp people urged to donate to Jack & Jill

The Jack & Jill foundation are asking for help in enabling some sick Tipperary children stay at home this Christmas.

The charity, which looks after children from birth to 5 years of age, is holding a toll plaza fundraiser around the country tomorrow.

The aim of the fundraiser is to have sick children be able to stay in the comfort of their own homes this Christmas.





Every 16 euro raised on the day will fund one hour of home nursing care for a local family.

There are currently eight Tipp children cared for by the charity – while they’ve cared for 57 in the county since 1990.

There will be opportunities to donate at all of the toll plazas across the country tomorrow.

CEO of Jack & Jill, Carmel Doyle explains other ways people can get involved…