Tipp party continues in Semple Stadium

Tipperary players, management and fans celebrated late into the night last night, as the newly crowned All Ireland champions came home.

Around 30,000 people turned out in Semple Stadium to show their support for the senior hurlers, who overcame Kilkenny in the decider on Sunday.





County Board Chairman John Devane there, giving a rousing speech to supporters at last night’s homecoming in Semple Stadium.

Fans flocked to see the Senior hurlers and management following their 3-25 to 20 points victory over Kilkenny on Sunday.

There was plenty of entertainment on the night – One of the acts who performed was the 2 Johnnies.

Johnny B said he has fantastic memories of homecomings in the county…

Liam Sheedy returned to management this year, with many hoping he could emulate what he’d done for Tipperary in his previous stint as manager.

Tipperary won the All Ireland in 2010 with Liam Sheedy at the helm, and reached the same heights this year.

At last night’s homecoming he thanked all the panel, backroom team and supporters for their dedication to the cause…