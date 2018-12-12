Tipp name team to face Limerick

Liam Sheedy has named his starting 15 for this Friday evening’s Munster Hurling League opener against Limerick.

A number of Tipperary’s Under 21 All Ireland winning panel from 2018 are getting their first starts under Liam Sheedy on Friday night.

Some of the notable inclusions include Robert Byrne, Ger Browne and Jake Morris.





The side to face reigning All Ireland Champions Limerick sees Barry Hogan between the sticks, with Cathal Barrett, Mikey Breen and Alan Flynn making up the full back line.

Robert Byrne is joined by Ronan Maher and Barry Heffernan in the half-back line.

Niall O’Meara and Ger Browne are partnered at midfield.

A strong half-forward line of Bonner Maher, Seamie Callanan and Dan McCormack could trouble the Treaty side.

While newcomer Mark McCarthy, Jason Forde, and Jake Morris make up the full forward line.

The Premier face the All Ireland champions in the Gaelic Grounds this Friday, with a throw in time of 7:30.

All the action will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.