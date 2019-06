Tipperary are through to the Munster final after beating Limerick in Thurles.

Tipp led 0-12 to 0-8 at the break in play but it was a costly first half as Cathal Barrett and Patrick Bonner Maher both picked up leg injuries in the greasy conditions.

In the second half Tipp pushed on and Seamus Callanan scored a goal 37 minutes in as Tipp ran out 1-22 to 0-21 winners.





It’s now into the business end of the Championship according Tipp manager Liam Sheedy.