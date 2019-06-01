Tipp Minors need to win against Clare this weekend

Tipp’s Minor Hurlers will be hoping to improve their standing in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship this weekend.

Having lost to Cork in their opening game the Premier bounced back with a win over Waterford last time out.

Clare provide the opposition tomorrow afternoon in the curtain raiser to the Senior game at Cusack Park in Ennis.





Tipp manager Paul Collins says games like this will stand to his side in their future career.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock on Sunday in Cusack Park.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.