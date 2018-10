A Tipperary man is the first ever Irish winner of the European Police Sports Union marathon.

David Mansfield of Toberaheena, Clonmel won after running a personal best of 2:20:14 at the Dublin marathon.

The event, which is held every four years, was ran in conjunction with the Dublin Marathon.





David is an instructor at the Garda College in Templemore and runs with Clonmel A.C.