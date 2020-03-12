Tipp man speaks of calm in Denmark as lockdown begins

A Tipperary student in Denmark says that locals are not getting overly stressed as it continues its first full day of lockdown.

Sean Hogan from Killeen in north Tipperary is currently studying in Viborg in Denmark, the second European country to announce these strict Coronavirus containment measures.

Schools and universities have been shut in Denmark, and public sector workers involved in non-critical work are also being sent home.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Sean explained the current atmosphere in the country.

