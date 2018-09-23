Tipp Ladies Football clubs to honour Rachel Kenneally

It’s club final day for Ladies Footballers across Tipperary, with 3 games down for decision this afternoon.

Sean Tracy Park in Tipp Town is the venue for the triple header which gets underway at 12 noon.

Cahir ladies are looking to retain their County Senior Football title against Cappawhite in the big game of the day.





Throw in is at 4pm.

Before that though, there are two other games down for decision.

First up at 12 noon, Mullinahone play Thurles Sarsfields for the Junior A title.

That’s followed by Fethard against Boherlahan in the Intermediate final at 2pm.

Entry is 15 euro, with half of all admission fees to be donated to South Tipp Hospice.

Tipp Ladies Football are making the donation in memory of Rachel Kenneally, a former Tipp Ladies Footballer, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with cancer.

The Aherlow club member made here inter-county debut in 2009 and lined out in the 2013 All Ireland intermediate final against Cavan at Croke Park.