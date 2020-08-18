Tipp All Ireland winner to be honoured in Cahir

A Tipperary man caught up in Bloody Sunday will be remembered this weekend.

Cahir man Jimmy McNamara was on the Tipp team which took on Dublin that day.

He originally played soccer for Cahir Park before taking to GAA.





Colm O’Flaherty is involved in an event this weekend to commemorate Jimmy who passed away on August 21st, 1929 at the age of 36.

“On Friday evening in Cahir we have a wreath laying ceremony in the graveyard which will be done by Seamus McCarthy.”

“After that we will unveil a plaque to Jimmy which will be on the wall as you go into Cahir GAA field which will be a nice reminder to people of the locality of Jimmy’s achievement because when he died there was very little in the papers about him for a man who was such a great player.”

Listen back to Colm’s interview on Tipp Today: