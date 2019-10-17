Tipp hospitals worst affected by overcrowding

Two facilities serving the people of Tipperary are among the worst affected by overcrowding.

There are over 120 people waiting on beds in hospitals serving Tipperary this afternoon.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility with 72 people awaiting beds.





That’s followed by 43 at South Tipperary General Hospital and 42 at Cork University Hospital, according to the I-N-M-O. While there are 7 in Nenagh General hospital.

Nationally, there are 535 patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country.