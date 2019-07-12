Tipp hope to right wrongs from Limerick game against Laois

Tipp are hoping to make amends for a disappointing Munster Final this weekend.

The Premier’s Brendan Maher was one of the stand-out players in the game against Limerick, and he says the team have been working hard getting themselves prepared for Laois.

The sides meet in Croke Park in the All Ireland Quarter final on Sunday.





Maher says they know where they went wrong and are hoping to rectify that against Laois…

Throw in on Sunday in Croke Park is at 4pm.

We’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh, and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.