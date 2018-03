Tipp ladies football manager Shane Ronayne has described his side as having the best defensive record in Division 2.

The girls hope to continue their unbeaten streak this weekend, as they host bottom of the table Sligo.

The Premier County are currently three points clear at the summit of the division following victories over Tyrone, Armagh, Cavan and Laois.





Manager Shane Ronayne says much of it is down to their backs…

Throw in in Sean Tracey Park, Tipperary town on Sunday is at 2pm.