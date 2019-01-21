Tipp happy to make Cork work for win

Tipperary ran All Ireland champions Cork close in their opening game in Division One of the National Camogie League.

Having led by a point in their Group 2 clash at the Ragg yesterday Tipp were hoping to record a notable victory.

However being without a number of key players due to injury the Premier were unable to hold the advantage, eventually losing by 3 points.





Despite being disappointed to lose, speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Tipp’s Miriam Campion was happy that they made Cork work for the win…

In the other Camogie National League games defending champions Kilkenny overcame Clare by 1-9 to 7 points.

It ended Limerick 1-12 Offaly 13 points.

And it finished Waterford 1-13 Wexford 1-5.