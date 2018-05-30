Tipp groups urged to learn about LEADER funding

LEADER funding is now open for organisations in Tipperary who have projects which provide Basic Services for Hard to Reach Groups.

There will be information meetings to support groups who may be interested in applying for some of the 700,000 euro available to groups across Tipperary.

The first of those this evening, at 7.30pm in Inch Community Centre, The Ragg, Thurles, while there’ll be another tomorrow evening at 7.30pm in the Clonmel Park Hotel.





Mary Barry, Rural Development Officer at South Tipperary Development explains more…