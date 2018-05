Tipperary Camogie Manager Bill Mullaney has praised his side for their valiant efforts against Cork yesterday.

The Rebel county dominated the match and secured a 19 to 6 point victory over the Premier in their Munster Senior Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Tipperary were down to 13 – with red cards going to Mary Ryan & Ereena Fryday and Mullaney says despite this the players solidered on