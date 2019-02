Tipperary Senior Football manager Liam Kearns is having to plan without a number of players for this weekends League clash with Fermanagh.

An understrength Premier lost out to Meath in their opening match last weekend.

Speaking after that game in Navan Kearns admitted his injury woes don’t look like easing anytime soon.





Sunday’s game in Semple Stadium will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM.