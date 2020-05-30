Tipp FM’s ‘Thank You’ concert a huge success

Over 150,000 people from all over the world enjoyed Tipp FM and Clare FM’s ‘Thank You’ concert to honour our essential workers.

The huge audience tuned in to both station’s online channels to watch and listen to the concert which was broadcast last Saturday.

Thousands more across both counties, and beyond, also tuned in live, while by Monday the event had raised €1,800 for its chosen charity, the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

Highlights from last weekend’s concert can be seen now on the Tipp FM Facebook page.

Kerry McLaverty, LauraLynn CEO said they were so delighted and honoured to be chosen as the charity partner for this wonderful event over the weekend.





“We are so grateful to the team in Tipp & Clare FM for organising this event, all the amazing artists who took part and of course all of the generous listeners who donated and supported LauraLynn. Now, more than ever, every donation counts as we navigate through these unprecedented times. Thank you, to everyone who made the night such a success.’’

Tipp FM and Clare FM’s General Manager Susan Murphy said she was delighted with the public’s response.

“We hope that the donations for the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice will continue to grow as the videos are reviewed over the weekend and people still have a chance to donate.”