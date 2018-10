The latest JNLR, Ipsos, MRBI listenership figures have been released and Tipp FM has increased its listenership stronghold across the Premier County with over 65,000 listening every week.

Tipp FM’s Daily reach also increased by 1% bringing its Daily reach to 34%.

Tipp Today continues to be the number one choice for adults in Tipperary with over 40,000 tuning in each day.