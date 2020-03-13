Tipp FM to broadcast mass this weekend as public services across Tipperary cancelled

Public masses across Tipperary’s dioceses have been cancelled for the next two weeks.

The dioceses of Killaloe, Cashel and Emly, and Lismore and Waterford have issued notices to their congregations on the matter.

It comes as the spread of the coronavirus continues.





However, some parishes will be streaming masses online.

Tipp FM will be broadcasting a mass this Sunday morning from 9 o’clock.

It will be celebrated by Reverand Brendan Quinlivan and can also be listened to on the Tipp FM website and app.

General Manager of Tipp FM, Susan Murphy commented, “This is a strange new period we have entered, and we feel that it is incumbent upon us at Tipp FM to work hard to bring as much normality and comfort to our listeners at this time. We made the decision to broadcast mass so that at least people won’t feel so isolated and hopefully it will bring some comfort to those who need it at this time”.

An extract from the statement issued this evening by the Bishop of Lismore and Waterford, Bishop Cullinan, reads:

“Masses throughout the diocese will not be cancelled but will take place without the congregation physically present, therefore no public Masses. I wish to draw a distinction between spiritual health and physical health. By congregating large numbers of people in a church there may well be a threat of infection and harm to physical health. Your local priest will celebrate daily Mass offering it up for your intentions and indeed for the whole country. Please check our diocesan website for information regarding the various resources you can use each day. In this current emergency situation, all are dispensed from the obligation to physically attend Sunday Mass until and including Sunday, March 29th (this date is under review). Churches will remain open as usual for prayer.”

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Cashel and Emly has stated: “The public celebration of Mass in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly (with the exception of Funeral Mass and the Celebration of Marriage complying with the maximum attendance of 100) is suspended until and including Sunday 29th March, with immediate effect. It is necessary to cancel both weekend and daily Masses as it is not possible to comply with the public health authority’s requirement to have less than 100 people gathering indoors in both town and country churches across the Archdiocese…

“I ask that all modern means of communication – radio, web-cam etc be used to assist our communities to join spiritually in the celebration of Mass. All of these arrangements are under constant review. As the situation evolves you will be supplied with up to date information.”