Tipp Fine Gael candidate admits the county has lost out in recent years

Fine Gael’s Tipperary General Election candidate claims he doesn’t have a say in selecting a running mate.

Garret Ahearn is hoping to regain a seat for the party in the next election.

He secured the nod last month to run as a Fine Gael candidate in the Tipperary constituency winning their selection convention by 6 votes.





Mary Newman finished runner up in that contest with speculation mounting since that she will be added to the ticket.

However, Garret Ahearn says he doesn’t know what will happen.

Garret Ahern admits there are ‘lessons to be learned’ from the loss of both seats for Fine Gael in the last General Election in Tipperary.

Tom Hayes and Noel Coonan lost their seats in 2016 leaving the county with no government representation.

Garret Ahearn says the focus of that government was to get the country back on its feet – and that local issues may have suffered as a result.

However, he says the Fine Gael are aiming to change the way they operate within the county.