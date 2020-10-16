“Tipp would have to be favourites” – Stapleton on Tipp’s meeting with Offaly

The Tipperary senior footballers are back in action this Sunday.

They face Offaly in Group 3 of the league at 2pm in Semple Stadium.

David Power’s side will need a result from the game to avoid the threat of relegation.





Football Analyst Shane Stapleton believes Tipperary have enough to see off the faithful county this Sunday…

“I think Tipp would have to be favourites. I think Semple Stadium will suit them.

I think Tipperary scored 21 points or more in a recent challenge match with Laois so that’s going to be a good confidence boost for them.

It’ll all come down to a few knocks and bruises. Hopefully Brian Fox will be fit after a recent club injury with his knee.

If Tipp have everyone, I’d fancy Tipp for a win and it’d be a great start to post-lockdown.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of that game on Sunday, with thanks to Casey Tiles & Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.