Tipp face rejuvenated Waterford in National League

Tipperary senior hurlers face a rejuvenated Waterford side in the National League on Sunday.

The Premier County picked up their first win of the campaign last weekend against Westmeath, while Waterford, under the tutelage of Tipp native Liam Cahill, have three wins from three to date.

Former Waterford and Tipperary under 21 defender Brian Flannery says Cahill would love to get one over on his native county.





Tipp FM will have live coverage of Tipperary and Waterford from Semple Stadium at 2pm on Sunday in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.