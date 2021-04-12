Tipp to face League champions and All-Ireland champions in tough League group

This year’s Ladies Football National League fixtures have been released.
Tipperary are in Division 1B with League champions Cork, Waterford and All-Ireland champions Dublin.
Declan Carr’s first game in charge will be away to the Rebelettes on Sunday May 23rd before two home games with Waterford and Dublin.
The top two team from Divisions 1A and 1B will progress to the semi-finals, with the League final fixed for the last weekend in June.
The bottom teams in each group will play a relegation playoff.
Division 1A
Donegal
Galway
Mayo
Westmeath
Division 1B
Cork
Dublin
Tipperary
Waterford
Round 1
23rd May 2021
Cork (H) v Tipperary
Dublin (H) v Waterford
Round 2
30th May 2021
Cork (H) v Dublin
Tipperary (H) v Waterford
Round 3
6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend)
Waterford (H) v Cork
Tipperary (H) v Dublin
Relegation Playoff – 12th/13th June 2021
Semi Finals – 12th/13th June 2021
Finals – 26th/27th June 2021