Tipp to face League champions and All-Ireland champions in tough League group

This year’s Ladies Football National League fixtures have been released.

Tipperary are in Division 1B with League champions Cork, Waterford and All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Declan Carr’s first game in charge will be away to the Rebelettes on Sunday May 23rd before two home games with Waterford and Dublin.





The top two team from Divisions 1A and 1B will progress to the semi-finals, with the League final fixed for the last weekend in June.

The bottom teams in each group will play a relegation playoff.

Division 1A

Donegal

Galway

Mayo

Westmeath

Division 1B

Cork

Dublin

Tipperary

Waterford

Round 1

23rd May 2021

Cork (H) v Tipperary

Dublin (H) v Waterford

Round 2

30th May 2021

Cork (H) v Dublin

Tipperary (H) v Waterford

Round 3

6th June 2021 (Bank holiday weekend)

Waterford (H) v Cork

Tipperary (H) v Dublin

Relegation Playoff – 12th/13th June 2021

Semi Finals – 12th/13th June 2021

Finals – 26th/27th June 2021