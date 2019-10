The Tipperary Business Awards take place this weekend.

Now in its 3rd year the event will see the best of Tipp’s entrepreneurs and businesses come together in the Clonmel Park Hotel.

The awards – which are organised by Tipperary Chamber – have gone from strength to strength with 13 different categories.





Normally there are 3 businesses shortlisted in each section.

However awards judge and Chamber Vice-president Frank McGrath says the Start Up Business category proved too difficult to narrow down.