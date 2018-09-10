Tipp Councillors vote down increase in Property Tax

Tipperary County Councillors have voted against maintaining the increase in Local Property tax.

As a result the rates will now return to the 2017 level.

The recommendation came from CEO Joe McGrath, who suggested maintaining the 10% hike imposed for this year.





The increase raised over €1 million in funds – half of which was allocated to services in local communities across Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council is one of a group of local authorities where the local property tax generated in the county is insufficient to fund local services.

As a result, the county receives an equalisation grant, allocated from other counties in the country, of which Tipperary is the highest recipient, at over €16 million.

Sinn Féin representative Martin Browne proposed the motion to reject the increase in LPT which was seconded by party colleague David Doran.

Among those who wished to keep the tax was Fine Gael Councillor Michael Fitzgerald who raised concerns that services would suffer across the premier from a reduction in funding.

Cashel Fianna Fail representative Roger Kennedy also sought to maintain the increase, citing the improvement in the premier’s roads as a direct result of such funding.

His proposal led to heated exchanges with Independent Cllr Seamie Morris, who was adamantly opposed to the hikes based on the financial hardship already faced by some of his constituents

The motion opposing the increase was passed by 21 votes to 15.