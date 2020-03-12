Tipp councillor calls for Irish Water dissolution over sewage problems

A Tipperary councillor is calling for Irish Water be wound down, following their inaction on the issue of clearing blocked sewage at people’s homes.

Sinn Féin councillor David Dunne told Tipp FM News that this used to be fixed by the council, but Irish Water have not taken over the job.

He has a particular issue when the blocked sewage goes through vacant property, as people can’t go onto those and he has called for Irish Water to be dissolved over the lifetime of the incoming Government.





“There should be an orderly wind down”, said Cllr Dunne who wants responsibility for water services placed back with local councils instead.