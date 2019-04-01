Tipp club fixtures back in the spotlight

The debate about the split club season in Tipperary rumbles on.

The current set-up sees a round of club games in the hurling and football championship in April and then a break until it recommences in the Autumn.

Club championship games will cease after April 14th to allow the inter-county senior hurling and football a chance to prepare for their upcoming Munster campaigns.





Kiladangan native and hurling coach Seamus Gleeson says it’s difficult to get the balance right between club and county fixtures.