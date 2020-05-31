Tipp Camogie squad clock up the miles for local charities

The Tipperary Senior and Intermediate Camogie panels along with their management teams are into day 4 of their fundraising initiative to raise funds on behalf of three deserving charities.

The group set out to walk, cycle or run one thousand kilometres over five days to raise money for North Tipperary Hospice, South Tipperary Hospice and Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice.

Joint senior camogie captain Cáit Devane says the generosity shown to date by the public has been fantastic.





“We’re blown away by the generosity of the people in Tipperary and around the country, the players have really gotten behind the challenge,” said Cáit.

To date, the group has raised €5,500 of their €6,000 target.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser you’ll find the link to the Go Fund Me page on the Tipperary Camogie Facebook, Twitter or Instagram platforms.