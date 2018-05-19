Tipp 15 for Championship opener described as “very interesting”

Tipperary Senior Hurling Selector Declan Fanning says Limerick will ask questions of the Premier when the two sides meet in tomorrow’s Munster Championship Opener at the Gaelic Grounds.

Debuts have been given to Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan, Willie Connors and Billy McCarthy while Alan Flynn also makes his starting championship debut having been introduced in last year’s Munster quarter-final.

Seamus Callanan who didn’t feature in the League this year due to a back problem but returned to club laterly has been held in reserve for tomorrow match.





Willie Connors and Billy McCarthy have been named at midfield but speaking on Tipp FM’s Special Championship Preview Programme last night – former Waterford and Current Westmeath Hurling Manager Michael Ryan doesn’t see that being the combination on match day

Throw in at the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow is at 2 and Tipp FM will have full live coverage in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.