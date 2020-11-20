Time taken to sell a house halved since first lockdown

A Tipperary estate agent says that houses are now being sold in half the time it had taken before the pandemic.

Newly elected national Chair of the Real Estate Alliance, Séamus Browne runs the Roscrea agency and says that demand is continuing to exceed supply in the area.

Pre-lockdown timelines for selling houses usually ranged from 12-16 weeks in rural areas.





Séamus says that the pandemic has brought about an unexpected surge in sales, owed in large part to a growth in remote working:

“Most properties tend to sell now within four to six weeks and even two weeks in the urban areas.

What has happened with a lot of our offices too is that the supply coming in is less than what they are actually selling so there’s a situation now where most of our offices would have more properties sale agreed than actual properties available for sale.”