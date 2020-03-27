Thurles school collecting latex gloves for use in healthcare sector

A Thurles secondary school is appealing for the donation of boxes of latex gloves for use within the healthcare sector.

One of the greatest concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic is the shortage of personal protective equipment for staff working on the frontline.

Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles has already collected 40 boxes from four schools in the area, to be delivered to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.





Science teacher Máire Carroll has been organising the initiative, and is encouraging other secondary schools to do the same in their own region:

“I contacted my own school in Thurles and my Principal Mary Butler contacted local schools in town. Principals were more than happy to help out. We organised a collection this morning so we have 40 boxes which may not seem like a lot, but each of those boxes has 100 gloves which is 4,000 gloves for healthcare staff.”