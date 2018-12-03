Thurles free parking a bone of contention

Tipperary County Council officials have defended their decision not to implement a call for free parking in Thurles on the Fridays and Saturdays before Christmas.

Member of the Municipal District supported a notice of motion from Councillor David Doran that the move be made to promote shopping in the town.

There is already free parking in all public car parks each Saturday between now and Christmas.





However the Sinn Féin representative feels free parking across the town would be more beneficial.

For his part District Director Matt Shortt denies defying the motion and says they simply couldn’t implement it.

Independent representative Micheál Lowry was critical of the motion.

He feels it had been made clear to Councillor Doran and others that the money simply wasn’t there to provide free parking at such short notice.