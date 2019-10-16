Thurles based Centenary Home and Garden have been awarded in the top 30 retail stores in Ireland

Centenary Home and Garden have been awarded in the top 30 retail stores in Ireland for their Thurles establishment.

The Tipperary store will receive their award at the AIBMS Retail Awards in Killarney on Saturday, November 9th

30 Irish Retailers will be vying to make Ireland’s National Store of the Year

The Annual Awards were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry.





Speaking to TIPP FM news John Kelly of Centerary Home and Garden explained what this award means to him?

