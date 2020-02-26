Three Waterford schools being monitored for coronavirus

The Department of Health is urging Irish citizens returning from coronavirus-affected areas to self-isolate if they have any symptoms.

It comes as a number of schools in Tipperary’s neighbouring counties of Waterford and Kilkenny have reported recently returning from ski trips near areas impacted in Italy.

Munster Express journalist Eoghan Dalton spoke on Tipp Today earlier about how three schools in Waterford are being monitored, including De La Salle and St Paul’s Community College, both in Waterford City.





He said the two named schools are low risk, as they were on trips quite far away from the infected and high risk areas of Italy.

He said that the third school meanwhile is believed to be high risk and he explained why that is.

The HSE are arranging for screenings to take place in the schools who were on trips to Italy, but there have not been any confirmed cases of students being told to self-isolate or stay home from school.

The Department of Education has told Tipp FM news today that it won’t comment on whether there are any Tipperary school groups that have recently returned.

Specialist in Public Health, Dr Rose Fitzgerald also spoke to Fran on Tipp Today earlier.

She said if people have recently travelled to the affected areas, which now include four provinces of Italy – Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna, they need to look out for symptoms.

She added that Ireland is prepared for containment of the disease if it comes to the country.

For more information, visit the HSE dedicated coronavirus information page here.