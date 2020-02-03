Three people recovering after Lough Derg rescue

A man is recovering from the effects of hypothermia after being rescued from Lough Derg yesterday.

The local RNLI station was called to help with the rescue of three people in difficulty at around 4pm on a motor boat in Portumna, at the north of the lake.

Initial reports state that a person had fallen overboard attempting to start their boat after it suffered engine failure, but he was rescued by two others who entered the water to assist.





After initial first aid treatment, they were delivered into ambulance care.

The RNLI are wishing all three a speedy recovery.