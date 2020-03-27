Three more deaths and 302 new cases of Covid-19 in Republic of Ireland – Seven new cases in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that an additional three patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. One person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.

There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.





The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland with 34 cases in Tipperary, up seven from yesterday.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25th March (1,639 cases), reveals:

54% are male and 46% are female, with 79 clusters involving 317 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

419 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU

375 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 922, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 171 cases (10%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 52%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 26%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 1639 Total number hospitalised 419 Total number admitted to ICU 59 Case fatality rate 1.3 Total number of healthcare workers 375 Number clusters notified 79 Median age 46

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 25 March.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 760 46 Male 879 54 Total 1639

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 25 March.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 3 0 1 – 4 7 0 5 – 14 25 2 15 – 24 123 8 25 – 34 310 19 35 – 44 305 19 45 – 54 320 20 55 – 64 233 14 65+ 307 19 Unknown 3 0 Total 1383

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 25 March.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 28% Close contact with confirmed case 12% Travel Abroad 15% Under investigation 55%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 25 March.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Healthcare workers

Travel related 77 25% No foreign travel 229 64% Under investigation 69 13% Total 375

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 25 March.

Hospitalised cases by age group

<5 3 1% 5 – 14 3 1% 15 – 24 17 4% 25 – 34 45 11% 35 – 44 40 10% 45 – 54 70 17% 55 – 64 71 17% 65+ 169 40%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 25 March.

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0% Cavan 9 1% Clare 26 2% Cork 171 10% Donegal 15 1% Dublin 922 56% Galway 57 4% Kerry 44 3% Kildare 45 3% Kilkenny 20 1% Laois 10 1% Leitrim ≤5 0% Limerick 36 2% Longford ≤5 1% Louth 24 2% Mayo 18 1% Meath 33 2% Monaghan ≤5 0% Offaly 19 1% Roscommon 7 0% Sligo 8 1% Tipperary 34 2% Waterford 25 2% Westmeath 39 2% Wexford 9 1% Wicklow 52 4%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 25 March.

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.