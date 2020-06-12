Three more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – no additional cases recorded in Tipperary

A further 3 people with Covid-19 have died here, bringing the death toll in this country to 1,705.
Latest Department of Health figures show 13 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, meaning there have now been 25,250 cases recorded since the outbreak began over 3 months ago. No additional cases have been recorded in Tipperary, the figure remains at 541.
The HSE say it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
There is currently a total of 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.
Cases as on Wednesday 10 June
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 10 June (25,237 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,275 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 415 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,116 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,172 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,237
|Total number hospitalised
|3,275
|Total number admitted to ICU
|415
|Total number of deaths
|1,443
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,116
|Number clusters notified
|917
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,480
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,425
|57
|Male
|10,780
|43
|Unknown
|32
|Total
|25,237
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|163
|0.65
|5 – 14
|320
|1.27
|15 – 24
|1866
|7.39
|25 – 34
|4228
|16.75
|35 – 44
|4442
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4539
|17.99
|55 – 64
|3232
|12.81
|65 – 74
|1795
|7.11
|75 – 84
|2278
|9.03
|85+
|2351
|9.32
|Unknown
|23
|0.09
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|38%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|60%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|20
|0.61
|5 – 14
|17
|0.52
|15 – 24
|69
|2.11
|25 – 34
|199
|6.08
|35 – 44
|261
|7.97
|45 – 54
|444
|13.56
|55 – 64
|490
|14.96
|65 – 74
|572
|17.47
|75 – 84
|733
|22.38
|85+
|468
|14.29
|Unknown
|2
|0.06
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|168
|0.67
|Cavan
|859
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.46
|Cork
|1533
|6.07
|Donegal
|469
|1.86
|Dublin
|12172
|48.23
|Galway
|485
|1.92
|Kerry
|308
|1.22
|Kildare
|1426
|5.65
|Kilkenny
|346
|1.37
|Laois
|262
|1.04
|Leitrim
|84
|0.33
|Limerick
|583
|2.31
|Longford
|285
|1.13
|Louth
|778
|3.08
|Mayo
|570
|2.26
|Meath
|805
|3.19
|Monaghan
|534
|2.12
|Offaly
|481
|1.91
|Roscommon
|341
|1.35
|Sligo
|128
|0.51
|Tipperary
|541
|2.14
|Waterford
|154
|0.61
|Westmeath
|670
|2.65
|Wexford
|216
|0.86
|Wicklow
|670
|2.65
*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.