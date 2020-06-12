Three more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – no additional cases recorded in Tipperary

Jamie O'Flaherty
A further 3 people with Covid-19 have died here, bringing the death toll in this country to 1,705.

Latest Department of Health figures show 13 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, meaning there have now been 25,250 cases recorded since the outbreak began over 3 months ago. No additional cases have been recorded in Tipperary, the figure remains at 541.

 


The HSE say it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There is currently a total of 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital. Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.

Cases as on Wednesday 10 June

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 10 June (25,237 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,275 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 415 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,116 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,172 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,426 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,237
Total number hospitalised 3,275
Total number admitted to ICU 415
Total number of deaths 1,443
Total number of healthcare workers 8,116
Number clusters notified 917
Cases associated with clusters 10,480
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,425 57
Male 10,780 43
Unknown 32
Total 25,237

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 163 0.65
5 – 14 320 1.27
15 – 24 1866 7.39
25 – 34 4228 16.75
35 – 44 4442 17.6
45 – 54 4539 17.99
55 – 64 3232 12.81
65 – 74 1795 7.11
75 – 84 2278 9.03
85+ 2351 9.32
Unknown 23 0.09

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 38%
Close contact with confirmed case 60%
Travel abroad 2%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 20 0.61
5 – 14 17 0.52
15 – 24 69 2.11
25 – 34 199 6.08
35 – 44 261 7.97
45 – 54 444 13.56
55 – 64 490 14.96
65 – 74 572 17.47
75 – 84 733 22.38
85+ 468 14.29
Unknown 2 0.06

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 168 0.67
Cavan 859 3.4
Clare 369 1.46
Cork 1533 6.07
Donegal 469 1.86
Dublin 12172 48.23
Galway 485 1.92
Kerry 308 1.22
Kildare 1426 5.65
Kilkenny 346 1.37
Laois 262 1.04
Leitrim 84 0.33
Limerick 583 2.31
Longford 285 1.13
Louth 778 3.08
Mayo 570 2.26
Meath 805 3.19
Monaghan 534 2.12
Offaly 481 1.91
Roscommon 341 1.35
Sligo 128 0.51
Tipperary 541 2.14
Waterford 154 0.61
Westmeath 670 2.65
Wexford 216 0.86
Wicklow 670 2.65

*All statistics measured at midnight on Wednesday 10 June.