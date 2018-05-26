Three Changes To Tipp Minor Hurling Team To Meet Cork On Sunday

Tipperary minor hurling manager Tommy Dunne has also named his team that will play Cork in Round 2 of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship tomorrow in Semple Stadium. Tommy has made 3 changes ahead of the match from last week’s starting 15 with Jack Morrissey, Kevin Maher and Cian O’Farrell brought into the side.

The Tipperary minor team lines out as follows;

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs

3. Conor Whelan – Mullinahone

4. Kevin Hayes – Moycarkey-Borris

5. Johnny Ryan (Capt.) – Arravale Rovers

6. Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch

7. Frank Hanafin – Holycross-Ballycahill

8. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris

9. John Campion – Drom-Inch

10. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

11. Jack Morrissey – Moycarkey-Borris

12. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Kevin Maher – Borris-Ileigh

14. Cian O’Farrell – Nenagh Éire Óg

15. James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh





Throw in at Semple Stadium tomorrow is at 12. There will be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM – brought to you in association with Munster Van Centre, cahir and casey Tiles and Wooden Flooring, Business Park, Cahir.