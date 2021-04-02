Three changes for Munster team ahead of Champions Cup tie with Toulouse

Johann Van Graan has made three changes to the Munster team that lost to Leinster last week ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup Round of 16 tie with Toulouse.

Jack O’Donoghue starts for the injured Peter O’Mahony whilst Stephen Archer replaces John Ryan and Dave Kilcoyne makes his return from injury to start.

CJ Stander captains the side for his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province.





The back line remains unchanged from last week, while former Roscrea Cistercian College pupil Fineen Wycherley has recovered from a neck injury to earn a place among the replacements.

The game kicks-off in Thomond Park tomorrow afternoon at 3pm.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander (c).

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Fineen Wycherley, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Chris Cloete.