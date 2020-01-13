Thousands of homes without power as Storm Brendan causes chaos

Forty-eight thousand homes and businesses are without power as a result of Storm Brendan.

A number of flights have been cancelled and some operations at Dublin Port have been stood down.

Motorists are being advised to watch out for debris in the following areas:





There’s a tree down on the Nenagh/Killaloe Rd (R494) at Portroe. Emergency services are at the scene.

There is a tree overhanging on Golden to Tipp town road due to the storm. The main trunk is held up by electricity wires. Caution needed

Tree Down on the Kilsheelan to Carrick on Suir road at Deerpark

There are reports of fallen trees on the N24 outside Carrick-On-Suir on the Clonmel side.

Gardaí advise caution on the M7 between J22 Roscrea and J27 Birdhill, including the Nenagh Bypass section, due to a lot of surface water on the route.

Debris on the road between Limerick Junction and Ballykisteen.

Tree down in Rosegreen

Lampost down at Clonmel bus and train station.

Road Closed about 1km from Clerihan on the road to Clonmel with a tree down, closed for the next hour approx.