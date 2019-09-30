Terryglass is Tipperary’s tidiest town

With 344 points Terryglass fell four short of the overall winner which was Glaslough in County Monaghan.

The 2019 National Tidy Town Awards were announced in Dublin this afternoon.

Terryglass also took the national honours in Category A and were the South East Regional honours.





Kilsheelan topped the rankings in South Tipp with 342 points.

Ballyboy and Gortnahoe picked up the Endeavour Awards for North and South Tipp respectively.

In the Waters and Communities category Lattin took the honours in the South East Region.

Birdhill Tidy Towns were joint winners of the Tree Project Award.

So the Gold Award winners in Tipp were Terryglass, Emly, Kilsheelan and Clonmel.

Silvers went to Birdhill and Silvermines while Cahir, Roscrea and Nenagh all won Bronze.