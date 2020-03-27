Temporary lay-off of journalists in Tipperary newspapers described as “disgusting” by local TD

A local TD has described as disgusting the news that a significant number of journalists across three Tipperary newspapers have been laid off.

Tipp FM reported yesterday that just over 60% of staff in the Tipperary Star and Nationalist were sent home for at least six weeks.

They, along with the Midland Tribune, are all owned by the Iconic Newspaper Group.





Independent Tipperary TD, Mattie McGrath says there’s no excuse with the financial supports that were announced this week:

“To see what this international group are doing to excellent journalists who have given decades of service, is disgusting. We went through a very long day in the Dáil yesterday, and we’ve had numerous meetings trying to get legislation to deal with this.

“We’re appealing to the people’s greater good… And what do we hear from the conglomerate? We just get a pure two fingers.

“They wouldn’t even go into the government schemes. We have two schemes but no they just want to put them out.”

Tipp FM has contacted Iconic for comment.