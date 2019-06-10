Templemore Town Hall to undergo significant refurbishment.

Templemore Town Hall is undergoing significant refurbishment for use as a Cultural and Economic Centre.

Work has already begun on the protected building and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

As part of renovation works will be carried out on the roof while issues of dampness within the building will also be addressed.





To date the brickwork has been redone and steps have been removed as part of the planned redevelopment.

The project also includes the development of a civic plaza.

Councillor Eddie Moran says it is a good thing for the town of Templemore.