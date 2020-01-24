Teen due in court in connection with Tipp motorway crash

A teenage man is due in court later today in connection with a crash which forced the partial closure of the M8 in Tipperary yesterday.

The collision, which involved two cars and a truck, occurred between Junction 4 Urlingford and Junction 6 Thurles yesterday morning, with diversions only lifted at 6pm in the evening.

A man in his late teens has been questioned in relation to the incident, and is due before Limerick District Court later today.





Another teenager was taken to South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel with his injuries, but has since been discharged.