Team to face Laois revealed

The Tipperary team to play Laois in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final on Sunday at 4pm in Croke Park has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.
There are four changes in the starting 15 from that which lined out in the recent Munster Final. Cathal Barrett and Niall O’Meara have recovered from their respective injuries, with Alan Flynn and Ger Browne, previously introduced as a substitute, getting his debut start in championship action, making up the quartet.
The Tipperary team is as follows:
1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
9. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
11. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
13. Jason Forde – Silvermines
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
17. Michael Breen – Ballina
18. Robert Byrne – Portroe
19. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
20. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
21. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
22. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
23. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
24. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
25. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
26. Seán O’Brien – Newport
Throw in on Sunday in Croke Park is at 4pm.
