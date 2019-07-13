Team to face Laois revealed

The Tipperary team to play Laois in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final on Sunday at 4pm in Croke Park has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.

There are four changes in the starting 15 from that which lined out in the recent Munster Final. Cathal Barrett and Niall O’Meara have recovered from their respective injuries, with Alan Flynn and Ger Browne, previously introduced as a substitute, getting his debut start in championship action, making up the quartet.

The Tipperary team is as follows:





1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

9. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

10. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

11. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

12. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Jason Forde – Silvermines

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

15. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. Michael Breen – Ballina

18. Robert Byrne – Portroe

19. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

20. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

21. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

22. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

23. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

24. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

25. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

26. Seán O’Brien – Newport

Throw in on Sunday in Croke Park is at 4pm.

We’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh, and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.