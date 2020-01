In line with the way An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is leaning, a Tipperary TD believes there will be an election in early February.

There was to be a vote of no confidence in Minister Simon Harris by the Rural Independent TD’s group, but Independent TD Michael Lowry said it will not happen because of an early election date.

He told Tipp FM News, he expects the wheels to be put in motion for an election on February 5th or 7th.