Taoiseach to engage with HSE to aid Tipperary teenager seeking life-saving medication

A Government TD has made the case to the Taoiseach for the costs to be covered of a life-saving medication for a Tipperary teenager.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says that a 14-year-old in the county with an aggressive form of cancer, has been prescribed ‘Epidiolex’ due regular seizures which she also suffers.

The cannabis-based medication costs 1,200 euro however for a bottle which lasts between three to six weeks.





In the Dáil, the Taoiseach said he’ll engage with the HSE and the Health Minister to assess if the costs can be covered.

Deputy Cahill has been outlining the background to the issue:

“I’ve been contacted by parents of a 14-year-old girl who has an aggressive form of cancer.

She has been suffering from seizures where she drops suddenly on the ground when they take hold.

She has an average of about five seizures a day and they’ve been told this is a long term illness.

She has been prescribed ‘Epidiolex’ by her consultant. It has been approved by the European Medicine Board.

The consultant has stated that the prescribing of this is straight forward and it can be supplied by a European supplier, unfortunately, the cost is prohibitive,”