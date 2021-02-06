Tánaiste Varadkar gives update on Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea

A review of the National Development Plan, which includes a funding application for Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea, is expected to be completed within “a couple of months”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says that a submission by community groups in Roscrea for funding to develop the care facility has been received.

He was questioned by Tipperary TD Michael Lowry in the Dáil this week, who again stated that its services can’t be sacrificed.





HSE officials told public representatives before Christmas that they intend to convert Dean Maxwell into a short stay/step down unit and day care centre.

Tánaiste Varadkar had this to say about the situation:

“Dean Maxwell community nursing unit needs to be upgraded and modernised in order to meet HIQA standards.

“I’ve been informed that they’ve been asked to make a submission to the review on the National Development Plan and that they have done exactly this.

“So, that review is underway.

“I don’t have an exact timeline but we’d expect to have the review completed within a couple of months and I do want to acknowledge the importance in having such a unit in Roscrea.”