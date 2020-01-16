Suspected drugs seized in Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir

Over 3,000 euro of Suspected Drugs were seized in Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir last night.

As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Clonmel Garda District, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and diamorphine.

At approximately 9pm, Gardaí from the Clonmel District, assisted by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit, carried out search warrants at three houses in Clonmel and Carrick-On-Suir.





The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis. Drug paraphernalia such as deal bags and a weighing scales were also seized.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.